Two arrested for impersonating LAGESC officials

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps says it has arrested two men who impersonated its officials and arrested innocent people.

The Corps Marshal of the Agency, retired Commissioner of Police Gbemisola Akinpelu, disclosed this on Friday.

Akinpelu, in a statement issued by LAGESC Spokesman, Kehinde Adebayo, said the suspects were arrested at Ojota following a tip-off by some members of the public on their activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the activities of fake LAGESC Officials were common at MKO Abiola Garden, Ojota, Ojota Bus Stop, Oshodi, Five-Star Bus Stop and Ikeja Along Bus Stop.

Akinpelu said: “The fake officials arrest people crossing the express road, urinating or dropping waste in public; take the victims to their hideout for fines negotiations raging from N5000 to N15,000, depending on the bargaining power of the victim.”

Akinpelu said three suspects were identified to be operating at MKO Abiola Garden, adding that two were arrested, while one was at still large.

The Corps Marshal further disclosed that the intelligence unit of the agency was immediately mobilised to track and arrest the impersonators.

She said the the suspects would be arraigned before a Lagos State Mobile Court at Bolade-Oshodi on a two-count charge of breach of public peace and impersonation.

According to her, both offences are punishable under Section 168 (i) (d) and Section 78 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos 2015.

Akinpelu, therefore, advised members of the public to be wary of fake persons who were out to engage in illegal activities of extorting innocent citizens by impersonating the agency.

She warned Lagos residents against open defecation and other environmental infractions, pointing out that real LAGESC personnel were always properly dressed with their name tags attached to their uniforms.

Akinpelu said her officers were out to ensure that all the nooks and crannies of the state were free of any form of environmental nuisance.

She urged the general public to report any form of illegal activities by any persons to agency for necessary action.