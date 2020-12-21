Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested Damilare Oyeniyi, 30, and Emmanuel Okori, 20, who gang raped a 19-year-old girl on December 12, 2020.

The suspects were arrested on December 16, 2020 following a report lodged at Sango Police Station by the victim, who reported that the two suspects, living in the same compound with her, dragged into the room of one of them, stripped her naked, video recorded her nude before taking turns to rape her several times.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said upon the report, the Divisional Police Office, Sango Division, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to go after the suspects who fled after the incident.

The investigative effort of the detectives paid off on December 16, 2020 when Oyeniyi and Okori were eventually arrested.

Oyeyemi said on interrogation, the two suspects confessed to committing the crime.

They confessed video recording her naked, adding that it was the instrument they used to threaten her not to report or else the video will be posted on social media.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.