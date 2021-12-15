Two arraigned over alleged theft of motorcycles worth N582,000

Two men, Lawal Tunde,35, and Gbolahan Ayobami,23,were on Wednesday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing two motorcycles and a generator valued N582, 000

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are facing two counts of stealing and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp. E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec.7 at 5.00 a.m.at Iyana-Ilogbo area, Ota.

Adaraloye said that they conspired to enter into the house of the complainant, Segun Adegbola, to steal one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle and a generator valued at N582,000.

He added that the defendants also stole an unregistered Bajaj Boxer motorcycle belonging to Musa Hassan valued N320,000.

Adaraloye said that the defendants were caught by a vigilance group and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390, sub 10(a), and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties each in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until Dec.21 for further hearing.