Two arraigned in court for illegal possession of guns in Lagos

A motorcyclist and an unemployed man were Wednesday remanded in Lagos State for alleged illegal possession of two locally-made guns.

The motocyclist – Oluwaseun Saka, 39 – and the unemployed, Elijah Adefinuola, 26, reside at 56, College Road, Itamefa, Epe, Lagos State.

They are facing charges of conspiracy, membership of unlawful society and illegal possession of guns.

The Magistrate, M. A. Adegbayi, did not take the pleas of the defendants but ordered that they be kept at the Kirikiri custodial facility pending advice of the state director of public prosecutions.

Adegbayi adjourned the case until March 8 for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp Glory Goodday, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 17, 2022, at Odomola area of Epe.

He said that policemen on patrol accosted the defendants on their way.

The prosecutor said that while they were being searched, two locally-made guns and a cutlass were found in their bags.

He added that the defendants confessed to being members of a secret society.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 2, 296 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.