Two arraigned for stealing 238 litres of diesel

The Police in Lagos Tuesday arraigned two men – Ismail Hassan, 49, and Robert Peter, 39 – over alleged theft of 238 litres of diesel worth N248,200.
The men, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.
They, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.
The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendants, on July 3 at noon, conspired to steal the diesel.
Ikhayere said that diesel belonged to Biswal Company Ltd.
She said that the offences were punishable under Section 411 and 287 (5)(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The Magistrate, Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with two sureties, who must be gainfully employed and provide evidence of three years’ tax payment.
He adjourned the case until August 14 for mention.