Two persons, Kafilat Adeniran and Odeniyi Bamidele, have been arraigned before the Ajegunle Magistrate Court in Lagos on August 28, 2019.

The arraignment followed a three-count charge of affray, assault and malicious damage of property belonging to a staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company at Amukoko area of Lagos.

This was revealed to journalists by EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, who appealed to customers to desist from assaulting staff of the company.

Idemudia highlighted in his statement the alarming rate of violence against workers in the electricity distribution industry and reiterated EKEDC’s zero tolerance to these heinous acts.

The case, which was heard before Magistrate G.O. Tiamiyu, saw both Adeniran and Bamidele pleading not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate then granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 each, one reliable surety whose address must be verifiable with valid means of identification, payment of utility bill and tax clearance certificates.

Adeniran and Bamidele have been remanded in the Kirikiri Prison facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the time their bail conditions are met.

The Magistrate adjourned the case to September 10 for mention.

Idemudia warned the public against any form of assault against EKEDC staff as the company will go the full length of the law to seek justice against all assaults.

He also assured all staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company of their safety while performing their lawful duties as measures are in place to curb these acts.