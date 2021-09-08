Two arraigned for assaulting businessman

Two men, Abubakar Adamu and Sagir Auwal, on Tuesday appeared before a Shari’a Court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna, for allegedly assaulting Mallam Aliyu Mukhtar, a businessman.

Adamu 27and Auwal 28 are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and stealing, to which they both pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sambo Maigari, told the court that Mukhtar reported the case on August 29 at 7 p.m. at Rigasa Police Station.

Maigari alleged that the defendants attacked the complainant and assaulted him.

“They destroyed his phone, valued N47,000, tore the clothes he was wearing, valued N23,000, and carted away with his N33,000 cash,” he said.

He added that the defendant removed the complainant’s tooth when they beat him up.

The judge, Malam Abubakar Salisu-Tureta, granted the defendants bail on the condition they provide a reliable surety.

Salisu-Tureta said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case to September 20 for trial.