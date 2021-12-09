Two arraigned for allegedly assaulting security guard

Two men, Oliver Nweke and Solomon Pam, on Thursday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly beating-up a security guard.

Nweke, 45 and Pam, 34, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and assault.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Nov. 29 at Colinde Estate Onitana, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that the duo assaulted a security guard attached to the estate, Mr Praise Imeh, at his duty post and escaped.

“They were later apprehended when Imeh spotted them again in the estate and were handed over to the police,” the prosecuctor said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 172 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Sadiq Bello granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Bello adjourned the case until Dec. 16 for mention.