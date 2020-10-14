The police on Wednesday arraigned one Ifeanyi Eze and Lukman Quadiri in Ogudu, Lagos for allegedly aiding the escape of a defendant from police custody.

Eze, 35, and Quadiri, 31, whose addresses were not provided, are being tried for conspiracy, aiding to escape and willful damage of police property.

The prosecutor, ASP. Rita Mommoh, told the court that the defendants on September 2 by 5.40 p.m. at the Alapere Police Station in Ketu, Lagos, aided the escape of one Akin Isaac, 52, from police custody.

Mommoh said that Isaac was detained by court order in a case of defilement, conspiracy and escape from lawful custody.

She said that Eze and Quadiri cut the iron work at the cell Isaac was detained in to enable him escape.

She told the court that Isaac, who was being tried in a case of defilement, was rearrested along with the other two defendants.

She said the offences contravened Sections 106, 107, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Sections 106 and 107 stipulate seven years punishment for offenders while Section 350 carries a jail term of two years for willful damage.

The three defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, O.M. Ajayi, admitted Eze and Quadiri to bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that each of the two defendants must produce a blood relative as one of the sureties.

Ajayi also admitted Isaac to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties must be a civil servant from Grade Level 9 and above with proven payment of tax to the state government.

Ajayi adjourned the case until November 11 for hearing.

Two arraigned for allegedly aiding defendant’s escape from custody

