Two arraigned for alleged stealing of N9m Rolex wristwatch

Two men: Yetunde Awaye, 37, and Mohammed Afisu, 41, who allegedly stole a Rolex chronometer wristwatch worth N9 million, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, with no addresses, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on April 6, 2022 at 8pm at 11, Town Dada Femi Street, Ikotun, Lagos State.

Ajayi said that the first defendant (Awaye) stole the wristwatch belonging to one Taofeek Oriola, while the second defendant (Afisu) received the property.

Ajayi said that Afisu received the stolen property on Ikotun Road.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411, 287, 328 and of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties each.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until July 7 for mention.