Two arraigned for alleged illegal possession of gun

Two men – Hammed Iranlola, 26, and Azeez Oloyede, 24, –on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, charged with unlawful possession of a gun.

The defendants, who reside at Mushin, Lagos State, were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and illegal possession of firearms.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offences on July 13 at Ogunmokun, Mushin, Lagos State.

She said that the duo, who belonged to an unlawful society called ‘Eiye’ confraternity, armed themselves with a gun in public without lawful authority.

“The police received a distress call from residents of the community about the defendants terrorising the area.

“They stormed the scene, arrested the defendants while others escaped.

“A pistol was found with them which they could not give a satisfactory account of how they came about it,” she said.

The alleged offences violate Sections 42, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 42 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for belonging to an unlawful society while Section 330 prescribes seven years for unlawful possession of firearms.

The defendants, however, denied committing the offences.

The Magistrate Mrs O. O. Raji, admitted them to a bail of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Raji said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The magistrate adjourned the case until September 20 for mention.