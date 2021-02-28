Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have nabbed two armed robbery suspects while operating at Sagamu interchange area of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The suspects were nabbed in the early hours of Saturday.

According to available information. Solomon Aghofure, a 30-year-old indigene of Delta State, and Emmanuel Mathew, a 37-year-old indigene of Abia State, were arrested when the police patrol team of Sagamu Division were on routine patrol of the expressway at about 1:30am.

The suspects and their gang, who had already positioned themselves at the interchange in readiness for attack on commuters plying the road, opened fire on the passing patrol team, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police Okiki Agunbiade.

The team engaged them in shootout at the end of which one of them sustained gunshot injuries and was subsequently apprehended.

Other members of the gang escaped into the bush, abandoning their operational vehicle.

The bush was thoroughly combed from where the other suspect was also arrested.

A Police Corporal attached to the team also sustained gunshot injuries on his leg and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

On interrogation, the suspects informed the police that they are five in number in their gang.

They gave the names of others as Uche, aka two million; Arinze; and Uzor.

They further revealed that the three escaped members of the gang are ex-convicts who had served various jail terms in Okitipupa, Ondo State and Sagamu in Ogun State.

It was after their prison term they formed the gang and recruited them.

Meanwhile the Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who praised the gallantry performance of his men, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Ajogun also directed that the escaped members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to justice.

The CP therefore appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals, to quickly inform the police if anyone with gunshot injury is seen in their vicinity.