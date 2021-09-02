Two armed robbers escape as police nab suspect in Lagos

Two armed robbers escaped when policemen nabbed a suspect in the Bode Thomas, Surulere area of the state, the Lagos State Police Command has said.

The suspect, Olawale Samsudeen, 27, was arrested on Wednesday when he and two other members of a criminal gang attempted to rob a victim in his provisions shop at Eric Moore Close in the Bode Thomas.

“The victim, however, raised the alarm which attracted a police anti-crime patrol team on routine patrol in the area.

“The patrol team in a swift response, raced to the scene and with the assistance of members of the public arrested the suspect while two others escaped with the gang’s operational motorcycle,” spokesman for the Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement was titled, ‘Armed Robbery Suspect Nabbed, Gun, Ammunition Recovered In Lagos’.

“Items recovered from the arrested suspect included a locally-made pistol and three cartridges.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of an armed gang terrorising residents of Bode Thomas, Surulere and other parts of the state recently.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the case be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad for further investigation,” the statement partly read.

Ajisebutu quoted Odumose as enjoining members of the public to have confidence in the police by giving prompt and reliable information at all times.