Two applicants docked for allegedly defrauding man of N529,000

Two unemployed men, Stephen Fabiyi, 19 and Olarewaju Ganiu, 38 on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding man of N529,000.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not given, are being charged for conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police prosecutor, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, alleged the defendants fraudulently obtained the sum of N400, 000, one HP laptop worth N85,000 and a tecno spark 4 phone of N44,000, totaling 529,000, property of one Samuel Iromini.

Nomayo told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Oct. 23 at 6.00 p.m. on Railway Line, Fagba, Iju Ishaga, Lagos.

He submitted that the defendants collected the N529,000 from the complainant with an assurance to double the money, a representation they knew to be false.

Magistrate Elizabeth Adeola admitted the defendant to N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adeola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violated Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 13 for mention.