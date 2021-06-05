The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two alleged trans-border cattle rustlers and recovered 83 cows.

This was contained in a statement issued by DSP Suleiman Nguroje, the Spokesperson of the command in Yola.

Nguroje said: “We received information from a reliable informant about their movements of some persons in Gombi Local Government Area.

“Following the tip, on June 2, operatives attached to Gombi Division, moved to the area and some two suspects were arrested with the help of some hunters in the area.

“Those arrested are one Njidda Ardo, 32, and Julde Ali,30. Upon further investigation, 83 cows suspected to have been stolen somewhere in Borno, were recovered.”

On the strength of that, Nguroje said, the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Alhaji, has commended the Divisional Police Officer Gombi and his men for foiling attempts by the suspects to move the cow.

The Commissioner urged members of the general public, particularly those whose cows have been stolen, to report to Gombi Divisional Police Headquarters with proof to claim their cattle.

Alhaji called on members of the public to continue to give credible information regarding any person of suspicious characters around their neighbourhood to police.

He further assured that the suspects will be prosecuted accordingly.