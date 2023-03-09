Two adults, minor docked for allegedly assaulting school principal

Two adults and one minor were on Wednesday docked in an Ota Magistrates Court in Ogun State for allegedly assaulting a school principal.

The police charged Ogundare Aminat, 52, Chioma Udeh, 35 and a minor, whose addresses were not provided.

They were charged with assault, malicious damage and conspiracy.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on February 21 at about 3:35pm at AUD School, Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendants assaulted the complainant, Orenuga Fatima, after she prevented them from passing through the school premises.

He said that they also tore the principal’s clothes.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 356, 451and 516 of the Criminal Code, Vol.1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun State Government.

She adjourned the case until March 28 for further hearing.