Two accused docked over theft, weapons possession  

Two accused, Olabode Sodiq, 19, and Oyetayo Funsho, 20, charged with alleged possession of dangerous weapons and theft of cell phones valued at N90,000, Wednesday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants are being tried on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 22 at Araromi Street., Orile Iganmu in Surulere area of Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendants, who were armed with cutlasses, stole two phones valued N90, 000 from the complainant, Abigail Okeke.

Ekhueorohan said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 51, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, Iyabo Dan-Oni, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 13 for trial.