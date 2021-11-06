Two abducted Edo pupils released after payment of ransom

The two abducted pupils of Glory Land Group of Schools in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State have been released following the payment of N6 million ransom.

A family source, who preferred to remain anonymous, revealed this development to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The family member spoke with the NAN on Saturday in Auchi, revealing that the two sisters were released late on Friday after the payment of the money.

The spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Kontongs, while confirming the release to the NAN, said he has yet to get information on how they were released.

It would be recalled that the pupils were kidnapped on Tuesday by gunmen at about 5:35pm on the Igarra-Auchi Road, near Ikpeshi, Akoko Edo LGA.

The vehicle, in which the siblings were travelling with some other pupils, was intercepted at gunpoint and the abductors dragged them from the vehicle into the bush.

The police spokesman had on Tuesday confirmed the abduction and said operatives, soldiers and vigilantes were already combing the bush in an effort to rescue the abducted kids, unhurt.