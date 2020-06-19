An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti State on Friday ordered the remand of two minors, Dada Olamiposi, 15, and Oladejo Sodiq, 15, over alleged rape.

The defendants, of no fixed address, are standing trial on a charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 2 in Ado-Ekiti.

She alleged that the minors raped a 17-year-old girl.

Ikebuilo said the offence contravened Section 31(2) of Child’s Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor said the case file was duplicated and forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

The plea of the defendants was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Adefumike Anoma, ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Ekiti State Children Correctional Centre, pending an advice from the office of the DPP>

Anoma adjourned the case till July 7 for mention.