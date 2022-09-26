Twitter user hails policemen for assisting stranded motorist with change of burst tyre

A Twitter user has hailed Police Officers for the help rendered to another user of the social media platform: @pablo4u1231.

The elated Twitter user gave the commendation in the post titled: “It’s not all gloom & doom about @PoliceNG.”

According to the information posted: “My friend @pablo4u1231 had a flat tyre yesterday on Iseyin-Ibadan highway.

“According to him, he flagged many motorists for help bcos his jack got spoiled in the process of trying to change d tyre but none of them stopped, understandably!

“He has already resigned to fate until these good officers from Dugbe police station came along.

“They didn’t only stopped, they went out of their way to replaced & fixed the spare tyre.

“When they were done, he begged them to take #3000 as a token of appreciation but hey rejected his plea.

“Their response ‘we didn’t stopped to assist you because of that, we are only doing our jobs’.

“Officer Tunmise, Officer Daudu and Officer Michael (Dugbe police station, Ibadan), may God bless you for your kindness.”