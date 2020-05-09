A Twitter user, Idris Busayo Olawoyin, with his handle as: @Olawoyin4u, created a buzz on the social media platform with a video showing steaming hot local delicacy, Amala, with which he eulogised the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

The video came a day after Makinde began the distribution of palliatives to the people following the lockdown occasioned by the spread of the Coronavirus Disease to the state.

It also followed on the heels of the decision of the State Government to reject and return the 180,000 bags of rice given to the state by the Federal Government.

The Oyo State Government returned the rice it said was spoilt and not fit for human consumption.

Though the Nigeria Customs Service and the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouk, said the rice was sent in good condition, photo evidence showed it was not so.

While some people were trying to allude political undertone to the development as Makinde was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Federal Government led by the All Progressives Congress, the Ondo State Government, headed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC, also pointed out that part of the rice received was bad and would be returned.

This, obviously formed the basis for the posting by @Olawoyin4u, shortly after Makinde began the distribution of palliatives to the people of the State from Ibarapa Zone.

The palliative included yam flour, popularly known as Elubo in the South West part of the country.

@Olawoyin4u tweeted: “Elubo Seyi with ewedu and gbegiri are better than contaminated Rice.”

Twitter users were responding massively to the tweet as at press time, with many commending Makinde for the move.