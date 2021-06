The ban of Twitter in Nigeria has taken effect.

This followed the ban placed on the platform by the Federal Government on Friday.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known on Friday.

This followed the deleting of a post by President Muhammadu Buhari by Twitter.

The Twitter app in Nigeria currently displays: “Tweets aren’t loading right now. Try again.”

But when connected to a VPN, the app begins to work perfectly fine.