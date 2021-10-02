Twitter reacts to Buhari’s speech on lifting of ban

Microblogging site, Twitter, has reacted to the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari, that its ban in Nigeria had been lifted.

Buhari, in his Independence Day broadcast on Friday, announced the lifting of the ban, but with conditions attached.

Reacting in a statement reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation, an unnamed Twitter spokesperson said on Friday: “We continue to engage with the Nigerian government and we are committed to charting a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria.

“Discussions with the Nigerian government have been respectful and productive – we look forward to seeing the service restored very soon.”