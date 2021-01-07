Twitter and Facebook have suspended the accounts of the outgoing President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Both social media giants suspended the accounts on Wednesday after Trump posted messages encouraging his supporters to storm Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were meeting to validate the election of Joe Biden as the president of the US.

The Vice President of Facebook, Guy Rosen, said: “This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video.

“We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

The ban on Facebook, which also extends to its Instagram service, is for 24 hours.

Twitter, which locked the account for 12 hours, said Trump’s messages were violations of the platform’s rules on civic integrity.

It said any future violation “will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

It also said if the offending tweets were not removed, “the account will remain locked.”