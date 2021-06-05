The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has ordered the prosecution of offenders of the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The order was contained in a statement by Malami’s spokesman, Dr. Umar Jubrilu Gwandu, on Saturday.

Gwandu said the AGF directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation in his office to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the Federal Government’s de-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

He said: “The DPPF is to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”