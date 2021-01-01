According to her, any person who enters 2021 last should lock the gate.
She tweeted: “The last person to enter 2021 should please lock the gate before Buhari enter.”
Her tweet generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians on the Internet.
@mickingguy21 wrote: “Buhari that have enter thru Dubai 😃😀😃😄.”
@ ChikwereMarius: “Look at u…. The guy don first u enter sef coz I see am. U no say me don already enter, after me comes the next, next person, next person before him. 😂.”
@STmorakinyo: “He’s already in 2021… In fact, the 2021 door key is in his hand currently.”
@prinzinspires: “Forget o, it’s until 2023 before we can have that power. But for now, OYO lo wa ooo😄.”
—
Leave a Reply