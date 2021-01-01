A Twitter user with the handle: @Tee_Classquem1, advised Nigerians on social media to lock the gate before President Muhammadu Buhari enters into the New Year.

According to her, any person who enters 2021 last should lock the gate.

She tweeted: “The last person to enter 2021 should please lock the gate before Buhari enter.”

Her tweet generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians on the Internet.

@mickingguy21 wrote: “Buhari that have enter thru Dubai 😃😀😃😄.”

@ ChikwereMarius: “Look at u…. The guy don first u enter sef coz I see am. U no say me don already enter, after me comes the next, next person, next person before him. 😂.”

@STmorakinyo: “He’s already in 2021… In fact, the 2021 door key is in his hand currently.”

@prinzinspires: “Forget o, it’s until 2023 before we can have that power. But for now, OYO lo wa ooo😄.”



