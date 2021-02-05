The Chairman, United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu, took to his Twitter handle on February 4, 2021 to celebrate the second anniversary of the Mali branch of the Bank.

A retweet of the photograph shared by Elumelu by the Head of Corporate Communications of the Bank, Nasir Ramon, set Twitter abuzz most part of Thursday and Friday.

Elumelu posted some throw back photos with some of the bank staff, with captions:

“#Throwback to the launch of @mali_uba

“Happy 2nd Anniversary UBA Mali

“#TOEway #Africapitalism #UBA #Mali.”

Recall that the Bank in February 2019 commenced full banking operations in Mali, thereby extending its footprint in 20 African countries.

The bank also has global operations in the United States, United Kingdom and France.

UBA was incorporated in Nigeria as a limited liability company after taking over the assets of the British and French Bank Limited, which had been operating in Nigeria since 1949.

The United Bank for Africa merged with Standard Trust Bank in 2005 and from a single country operation founded in 1949 in Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy – UBA has become one of the leading providers of banking and other financial services on the African continent.

The Bank provides services to over 15 million customers globally through one of the most diverse service channels in sub-Saharan Africa, with over 1,000 branches, customer touch points and robust online and mobile banking platforms.

Some Nigerians and admirers of Elumelu, including his brother and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, also took to social media to wish him well.

@Davidmaryk: “More years mentor, it’s really nice seeing you breed more younger once just like nature takes care of you. I which more health and astonishing success just as you keep building Africa. PLEASE African need more of job creation so we could stop running away from our continent.♥️:

@Play_Muziq: “There’s one secret I see in @TonyOElumelu achievements & that’s ‘giving’. God is the greatest giver & when one give, one challenge God. Thanks for giving Africans an opportunity to believe in Africa & thanks also for believing in Africa.

#Africapitalism. #CreatingLegacy.”

@CollinsBertly: “Wow… this is a great Milestone… cheers to progress.”

@SirGid01, “We taking over. UBAworldwide.”

Hon. Ndudi G Elumelu: “The Lion and KU, the DON himself. You are unstoppable.”