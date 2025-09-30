TWF Productions sets date to debut satirical stage play, “The Greatest Actor of All Time”

In exciting news for theatre lovers in Lagos, TWF Productions announces the premiere of its debut stage play, The Greatest Actor of All Time.

The production, written and directed by Temilolu Fosudo and co-produced by Wumi Tuase-Fosudo, Chukwu Martin, and Fosudo, will run every weekend in November—November 1–2, 8–9, 15–16, and 22–23—with one show daily.

Described as a bold satire of Nollywood, the play delves into the artistry, ambition, and struggles of actors navigating Nigeria’s film industry.

It combines witty dialogue with thought-provoking themes to both entertain audiences and inspire meaningful cultural conversations.

“The idea for this story has been with me for years.

“Originally conceived as a screenplay, I adapted it for stage; a medium that offers new creative possibilities.

“It explores the absurd complexities of being an actor and a stakeholder in the Nigerian film industry,” Fosudo stated

“Stage is where our acting careers began, and this particular production holds a mirror to our industry in a way the audience will love,” said Wumi Tuase-Fosudo, Producer and Co-Founder of TWF Productions.

“We wanted to create something entertaining yet deeply relatable, which is our goal for every piece of art we put out.”

Co-producer Chukwu Martin added that the play speaks to the compromises artists make within the industry.

“This work mirrors the compromises we make to survive in an industry filled with mediocrity.

“Sometimes you wonder if you’re any different.

“That’s why this story matters—because it will be like watching yourself, if you care to,” he said.

Founded by Temilolu Fosudo and Wumi Tuase-Fosudo, TWF Productions is committed to telling authentic African stories across theatre, film, and digital platforms, with a focus on amplifying voices that resonate locally and globally.