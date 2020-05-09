The Kaduna State Government has introduced sign language interpreters in its Television and Radio teaching programmes to ensure inclusion of hearing-impaired pupils and students in the state’s e-learning initiative.

A correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria, who monitored the content production, on Saturday at Rimi College, Kaduna reports that a sign language interpreter was attached to every teacher.

NAN reports that the government had on April 6 began a television and radio teaching programme for students to learn during the lockdown occasioned by Coronavirus Disease pandemic.

The programme was initially focused on final year secondary school students and primary one pupils.

However, Phoebe Yayi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, recently announced the expansion in the coverage and scope of the programme to reach many students and pupils.

The state Universal Basic Education Board also announced in its Twitter handle: @KadunaSubeb, that the TV and Radio teaching programmes had been expanded to cover all the primary school classes.

The board said content production had started in core subjects of English, mathematics, basic science, social studies for primary four to primary six pupils.

It added that for primary one to primary three pupils, the programme would apply Jolly Phonics (teaching technique using sounds, dancing and gestures), reading and numeracy, basic science and civic education.

