TV host says he had suicide thoughts over lack of sexual satisfaction

Issues related to andropause are not usually discussed.

Many men find it difficult to acknowledge there may be a problem by refusing to even talk about the symptoms.

Brazilian TV Host Israel Cassol, now 40 years old, speaks openly on the subject and says that due to the symptoms, he has already thought about committing suicide.

Just like menopause for women, andropause is very common in men.

Andropause is a condition of decreasing testosterone in men that usually begins to occur from the age of 30, with a gradual loss of 1 per cent of testosterone production is estimated.

At 40, Israel’s age, the reduction becomes progressive and after 60 years, the clinical picture becomes more evident.

Among the most common symptoms are reduced or lost libido, varying degrees of erectile dysfunction, decreased body hair, loss of muscle and bone mass, increased body fat, fatigue, and skin changes.

According with the Doctor Leonardo Nascimento, orthopaedist and performance/longevity specialist, men need to be alert as soon as the first symptoms begin, as for example the feeling of tiredness, irritability, and weight gain.

“At 30, men may notice a decrease in their testosterone levels, but not everyone will have clinical manifestations of andropause, these symptoms could have other reasons related to bad habits such as alcoholism, sedentary lifestyle, drug addiction and cigarette consumption,” explains the doctor.

It is important to remember that if not diagnosed correctly, symptoms can persist and surge for a lifetime.

There are cases in which, due to lack of treatment, men present depressive conditions related to loss of libido and difficulty in erection.

“When I realized the symptoms showing up, I started to feel very unhappy. It felt a whirlwind of emotions and at one point I thought about committing suicide. Today I see how important is to have a continuous treatment,” declares the model and TV host, Israel Cassol.

Hormone replacement with testosterone is a mean to treat andropause, but it must be performed under medical care and guidance.

The benefits, after such treatments, to name some, is the improvement in strength, bone density, sexual desire, and vitality. In addition, you can experience the increase of the quality of your skin and hair, as well the ability to socialise.

However, it is possible to prevent andropause by combating the gradual loss testosterone levels.

According to Leonardo, healthy habits can be introduced early in childhood and should be followed in adolescence and adulthood.

“Stimulating physical activities, healthy eating habits and avoiding alcohol and cigarette consumption are the pillars in maintaining hormonal levels in men,” says the specialist.

For adults under 40, the ideal is the introduction of physical activities accompanied by specialised medical advice to prevent the advancement of andropause.

There is an urgent need the issue be discussed and raise its awareness on the subject among men.

With health established and free of symptoms, the quality-of-life increases, and one can live longer and better day after day.

With his health now in check, the TV host decided to help other men who may go through the same situation as him.

After frequent studies, Israel Cassol and Leonardo Nascimento decided to launch a specific dietary supplement for testosterone in 2023.