Türkiye condoles Nigeria over Mokwa flood deaths, destructions

The Republic of Türkiye has expressed its sadness and solidarity with the Federal Government over the recent floods, deaths and destruction in the Mokwa community of the North-Central state of Niger.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria by the Turkish Embassy, Abuja, on Sunday.

The Turkish Government also extended its condolences to the Federal Government and the families of victims of the disaster.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by the devastating floods in the Mokwa region of Niger state, Nigeria.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Nigeria,” the ministry said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Thursday’s Mokwa floods, caused by torrential rains and a dam burst upstream, had claimed more than 150 lives, and displaced more than 3,000 people.

According to official accounts, the scale of destruction is immense, as it has also destroyed hundreds of houses, and a critical bridge linking the northern and southwestern parts of the country.

Local authorities and emergency services had warned that the death toll could still rise, as search and rescue efforts were ongoing.

