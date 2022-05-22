Turkish University withholds $3,500 tuition of Nigerian student

The T. R. Nisantasi University Rectorate in Turkey is unwilling to return the $3,500 paid as tuition for Fuad Mohammed Yerima, who initially secured admission into the tertiary institution, but could not resume his studies due to denial of a Turkish visa.

PRNigeria gathered that his father, Mohammed Yerima, in November 2021 paid $3,500 both as tuition and caution fee.

While the “caution fee” of $1,000 is non-refundable, the $2,500 left as tuition can be returned to prospective applicants’ accounts, if the need arises.

Fuad should have resumed his academic activities at the university in January this year but the inability to secure a Turkish student visa forced his parents to opt for a university in Cyprus.

According to the Official Letter of Acceptance and Notice of Admission Offer obtained by PRNigeria, Fuad was admitted to study Management Information Systems at Nisantasi University.

The father told PRNigeria that authorities of the Turkish higher institution are still holding on to the $2,500 he paid five months after writing to seek the refund.

According to Yerima, his child was not able to begin his studies at Nisantasi in January as he was unable to get a Turkish visa.

He said: “After Nisantasi offered my son an admission, Fuad could not get a Turkish visa.

“So, I sent the university a mail, informing them that we could not get a visa.

“They replied and told us to come after six months.

“But I cannot allow Fuad to stay at home for that long period.

“I quickly got him admission at a Cyprus university.

“After Fuad resumed his studies at the Cyprus University, I put a request across to the Nisantasi university management, requesting for a refund of my $2,500 after removing their $1,000 cation fee.

“But rather than refund my money, they suggested that I should try re-applying for admission next session.

“Meaning they cannot refund my money.”

Yerima explained that since he was here in Nigeria and not staying in Istanbul, he had to delegate a friend residing in Turkey to help facilitate the refund.

He added: “He too has tried his best.

“He has visited the school repeatedly.

“But the university management keeps telling him that it is not as if the money is gone.

“That they will consider him in the next academic session.

“How will you consider him when already he is studying at a new university?”

Attempts for reactions through official email and phone calls were not responded to by Nisantasi University.

