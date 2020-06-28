Turkish Airlines is offering a 40 per cent discount on their services as a show of appreciation to health workers in Nigeria who are the front-liners in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement by the airline.

Turkish Airlines said “by simply registering with us as a health worker with your Miles and Smiles membership number, you qualify to receive a promotional code providing a 40 per cent discount on all Economy or Business Class flights”.

According to the airline, this gesture is part of efforts to appreciate the sacrifices made in the past months by health workers who put their lives on the line to ensure that the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria is won.

The statement reads: “A Thank You to our valued health workers. It is impossible to fully express our deep gratitude to the health workers who care for our lives at all times and under any circumstances.

“To show our great appreciation, we are offering a 40% discount on flights for our devoted health workers and the loved ones accompanying them.

“By registering with your Miles&Smiles membership number, you can receive a promotional code providing a 40% discount on all Economy or Business Class flights.”

The statement explained that to benefit from the campaign, interested health workers will have to first register to be a Miles&Smiles member, click on the “Register to Campaign” button on the registration portal and tick the “New Feedback” option at the bottom of the page you are directed to.

At the bottom of the section, you will find “Exclusive for Healthcare Professionals”.

You can reach the registration form through this part of the page.

Enter your details on the registration form and upload your healthcare professional ID card to the system.

Within five days after your information is approved, your promo code will be sent to the email registered to your Miles&Smiles membership account.

When you purchase your ticket via the airline’s online channels, the discount will be applied during the payment process by entering the promo code in the related section.

The statement further explained that the campaign will run from June 8, 2020 to July 18, 2020, while the traveling period will span from June 8, 2020 to May 31, 2021.