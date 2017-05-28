LATEST NEWS:
07. June 2017 LAGOS STATE28°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 7, 20172min0

Related Articles

World News

Eight killed, over 12 injured as factory wall collapses in India

NewsWorld News

Envoy’s death at Lagos airport confirmed by British High Commission

NewsWorld News

Saudi website editor sentenced to seven years in prison, lashes

FeaturedWorld News

Jonathan mourns Chavez

EconomyFeaturedNewsWorld News

Africa must show true leadership now, by Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

EconomyPoliticsWorld News

President Dilma Rousseff of Brazil is in Abuja

World News

Ibori's sentencing fixed for 2.30pm

World News

Turkey detains 60 soldiers, issues detention orders for 128 people

Gulen.jpg
Some 50,000 people have been arrested since the failed putsch in July and around 150,000 sacked or suspended, including soldiers, police, teachers and public servants, over alleged links with the movement of U.S-based cleric Fethullah Gulen

Turkish authorities detained 60 soldiers on Wednesday and issued detention orders for another 128 people in operations targeting the network of a Muslim cleric the government blames for the 2016 failed coup, local media reported.
Some 50,000 people have been arrested since the failed putsch in July and around 150,000 sacked or suspended, including soldiers, police, teachers and public servants, over alleged links with the movement of U.S-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.
Authorities detained the soldiers in raids focused on the central Turkish province of Konya and 32 other provinces, the Hurriyet daily said.
Separately, the state-run Anadolu Agency said detention orders had been issued for 128 people with ties to the publishing company Kaynak Holding, which was linked to the Gulen movement before authorities seized it.
Hundreds of firms like Kaynak, many of them smaller provincial businesses, were seized by authorities in the post-coup crackdown and are now run by government-appointed administrators.
Of the 128 people being sought, Anadolu said 39 people had been detained so far in an operation carried out in Istanbul and seven other provinces.
There was no official comment on the detentions.
On Tuesday, authorities detained the local chair of Amnesty International and 22 other lawyers in the Aegean coastal province of Izmir for suspected links to Gulen’s network, the rights group said.
Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied involvement in the coup and condemned it.
The scope of the purges, which have also seen more than 130 media outlets shut down and some 150 journalists jailed, has unnerved rights groups and Turkey’s Western allies, who fear President Tayyip Erdogan is using the coup as a pretext to muzzle dissent and purge opponents.
Turkish officials, however, say the crackdown is necessary due to the gravity of the coup attempt which killed 240 people on July 15, 2016.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousEight killed, over 12 injured as factory wall collapses in India

nextJonathan approved life overseas treatment for Heads of Service, Perm Secs - Melaye

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Switzerland scandal: How ex-AGF directed EFCC to probe alleged $20m bribery

Four policemen killed, students injured as robbers hit banks on university road

Osinbajo seeks Senate’s ‎approval for $1.492b foreign loan‎ for 10 states

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.