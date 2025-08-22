Tunji-Ojo has set solid performance benchmarks — APC Rivers

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for setting solid performance benchmarks within two years of his administration.

The spokesperson of the APC in the state, Darlington Nwauju, a youth and political leader in the Niger Delta, made the commendation in a statement on Thursday.

Nwauju described the minister’s achievements in office during the period under review as “superlative performance”.

According to him, Tunji-Ojo is also making the younger generation of Nigerians proud.

He further stated that the open accolade sent on behalf of thousands of young visionary Nigerians was not one bloated by an ingenious appeal to curry public endorsement for the minister’s achievements in 730 days.

He explained that it was rather one of the countless attestations to the minister’s industry, patriotism, and innovative leadership of a ministry, once famous for only announcing public holidays in Nigeria.

“The minister has shattered several glass ceilings in two years, overshooting revenue targets for his ministry, frugal implementation of budgets and humane management of men,” he said.

Nwauju said under Tunji-Ojo’s leadership, the nation had witnessed the promotion of over 100,000 officers and men of the paramilitary agencies.

He also acknowledged how the minister prioritised the welfare of inmates in the 246 correctional centres, as well as promoted justice delivery and the rights of inmates in the country.

The APC stalwart also noted that under Tunji-Ojo, the ministry had completed ultra-modern furniture factories, leather and shoes factories, as part of rehabilitation and skills acquisition for inmates.

He stated: “He also facilitated the release of over 4,000 inmates, that were serving avoidable jail terms, by mobilising N585 million through corporate bodies to pay fines for them, as part of corporate social responsibility.

“He also cleared a backlog of over 200,000 passports, established the enhanced E-passport facilities in Europe, launched the contactless biometric passports and set up a command and control centre for immigration services.

“He introduced the centralization of the Nigerian passports and remodeled the Fire Service Academy.

“The minister also established a Civil Defence Mining Marshall, which has helped boost revenue earnings for the nation in the mining sector, from N6 billion from to N48billion and established a Paramilitary Academy.”

Nwauju recalled that recently, the same minister sought and got presidential approval to employ 30,000 Nigerians through the various paramilitary agencies under his ministry.

He added: “Indeed, the minister had served as the number one ambassador of the renewed hope agenda of Mr President.

“Tunji-Ojo has set solid performance benchmarks, and has made the younger generation of Nigerians proud.”

