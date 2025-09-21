Tunji-Ojo and Nigeria’s first centralised passport centre, by Femi Salako

Nigeria has taken a historic leap in modernising its passport system with the inauguration of the country’s first Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre in Abuja. The facility, inspected by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, marks the first time in 62 years that the Nigeria Immigration Service has operated a centralised passport production system.

Tunji-Ojo described the development as a milestone in the government’s ongoing reform agenda, praising the innovation for its potential to transform passport services across the nation. He explained that the old passport production machines could only process between 250 and 300 booklets daily. But the new state-of-the-art system can produce between 4,500 and 5,000 passports every day, dramatically improving efficiency and reliability.

With this modern infrastructure, Dr. Tunji-Ojo said, Nigerians can now expect their passports to be ready within 24 hours of processing. The era of backlogs and lengthy waits appears to be coming to an end, with the Minister promising that delivery times, previously two weeks, could soon be reduced to just one week. He attributed this achievement to automation and optimisation, describing them as central to the government’s vision of efficient and accountable public service.

The centralisation also brings Nigeria in line with global best practices, enhancing the uniformity and integrity of Nigerian travel documents worldwide. The system supports full integration into the International Civil Aviation Organisation Public Key Directory, allowing global authentication of Nigerian passports. It also ensures a uniform passport series, eliminating discrepancies between older versions and improving consistency for citizens both at home and abroad.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo commended the collaborative efforts that brought the project to life, acknowledging the dedication of Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nanndap; and personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service. He also highlighted the contribution of IRIS Smart Technologies Limited, the technical partner whose expertise enabled the successful implementation of the project without drawing on public funds.

Also Read

This landmark initiative, Dr. Tunji-Ojo said, reflects the administration’s commitment to building enduring institutions rather than systems dependent on individuals.

The development signals a new era of efficiency, accountability, and citizen-centred service in Nigeria, setting a benchmark for other public institutions.

By transforming the passport process, the Minister has delivered a tangible innovation that not only meets the needs of Nigerians but also elevates the country’s reputation on the global stage.

. Salako is the Media Consultant to the Minister.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']