Tunji Isola, Onasanya, Adeaga for unveiling of ‘Ogun State 50 Top Role Models’ 

Prestige Newspaper, one of the oldest modern community newsreels in Abeokuta and indeed Ogun State, has concluded plans to unveil 50 Nigerians under its book project: “Ogun State 50 Top Role Models.”

The Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of the newspaper, Dada Olanipekun, said the book is the third in the series.

Olanipekun said it is a way of celebrating Nigerians who were born inside or outside Ogun State.

According to him, among those to be celebrated are technocrats, administrators, politicians, and para-military personnel among other professionals.

He said: “Although, those being celebrated in this edition are not entirely indigenes of Ogun State, the authors have found their contributions to the state worthy of emulation and documentation for posterity.

“These sterling qualities have made it unavoidably necessary to beam the search light on them, hence they are being celebrated.”

The top role models, Olanipekun said, had been painstakingly chosen as a result of their contributions to the development of the state.

The unveiling of the accomplished Nigerians has been scheduled for July 31, 2024 at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Nigeria’s immediate past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, who is among the role models, will also be the Special Guest Speaker.

The Ogun State Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, is the Special Guest of Honour, while eminent surveyor and former president, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Elder Bode Adeaga, will chair the occasion.

