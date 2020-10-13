Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, has returned to the starting line up for tonight’s friendly tie against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria.

Musa, who was introduced in the second half of Nigeria’s one nil loss to African champions, Algeria, on Friday, will lead the attack along with Kelechi Iheanacho.

In Nigeria’s midfield, the Super Eagles gaffer opted for Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon.

Maduka Okoye retained his place in goal while he gets cover from Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi and Kevin Akpoguma.

The substitutes are Dele Alampasu, Cyriel Dessers, Chidera Ejuke, Samson Tijani, Mikel Agu, Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins, Chidozie Awaziem, Tyronne Ebuehi, Frank Onyeka and Paul Onuachu.

The tie is slated to kick off at 7:30pm Nigeria time.