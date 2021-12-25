Tunisia announces provisional shortlist for AFCON 2021

Tunisia’s Coach Mondher Kebaier has announced a provisional list of 18 players to participate in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, which will be held from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

The Carthage Eagles camp is scheduled to resume on Sunday and will continue until Thursday.

Then another camp begins on January 1 with the full and final list to prepare for the continental showpiece.

The Tunisia coach invited 18 players until the rest of the players finish their club commitments.

Kebaier is scheduled to announce the final list on December 30.

Tunisia plays in Group F along with Mali, Mauritania and newcomer Gambia.

The Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Al-Bashir Ben Said (US Monastir), Farouk Ben Mustafa (Esperance), Ayman Dahmane (Sfaxien), Ali Jamal (Stade Tunisien)

Defenders: Mohamed Drager (Nottingham Forest, England), Wajdi Keshrida (Salernitana, Italy), Hamza Mathlouthi (Zamalek, Egypt), Bilal Ifa (Club Africain), Muntasir Talbi (Rubin Kazan, Russia), Ali Maaloul (Al-Ahly, Egypt), Ali Abedi (Caen, France), Mohamed Amine Benhamida (Esperance)

Midfielders: Issa Bilal Al-Aidouni (Ferencvaros, Hungary), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance), Ghilan Chaalali (Esperance)

Forwrads: Hamza Rafia (Standard Liege, Belgium), Issam Jbaly (Odense, Denmark), Seif El Din Jaziri (Zamalek, Egypt).