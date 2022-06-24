Tunde Oladunjoye becomes the Aremo of Ikija Ijebu

A first class traditional ruler in Ijebu East Local Government of Ogun State and Akija of Ikija Ijebu, Oba Anthony Kayode Alakija, has named the Chairman of Ogun State Television, Tunde Oladunjoye, as the Aremo of Ikija Ijebu.

This was contained in a letter dated June 20, 2022, addressed to Oladunjoye and personally signed by the Kabiyesi.

In it, the royal father said the decision was taken after wide consultation with and an agreement by his people that the Aremo title be conferred on Oladunjoye, who was a local government council chairman in Ijebu East between 2007 and 2010 and presently the Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ogun State.

The letter of offer reads in parts: “After a wide consultation with my people, it was agreed that I should offer you the chieftaincy title of AREMO of Ikija-ljebu. Among other qualities we considered in arriving at this decision are: You are a honest and dependable person; and your habit of putting smiles on people’s faces irrespective of where they come from, shows how kind-hearted you are and it is widely appreciated.

“In view of these, you definitely deserve this honour. I wish to heartily congratulate you on this appointment and also expect a reply of acceptance or otherwise from you.”