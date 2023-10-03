Tunde Joda’s Christ Chapel International Churches sets date for annual camp meeting

The annual camp meeting of Christ Chapel International Churches begins on October 18, 2023 and will end on October 22, 2023.

The Christ Chapel International Churches is headed by renowned faith preacher, Reverend Dr. Tunde Joda.

The camp meeting, with the theme: “God My Ebenezer,” will hold at the church’s headquarters, Akin Mateola Street, Off Raji Rasaq Road, Amuwo Odofin Phase II, Lagos.

The event will feature four renowned preachers: Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Rev. Funke Felix Adejumo, Rev. Tokunbo Adejuwon and Rev. Tunde Bolanta.

The programme starts at 9am and ends at 5:30pm daily.