‘Tunde Ednut earns $5,000 daily, ISWIS $200,000 from live events monthly’ 

Social media users in Nigeria are earning, big, with Tunde Ednut earning about $5,000 on the average daily, and I said What I Said (ISWIS) pocketing $200,000 monthly for hosting live events,

A media entrepreneur and the host of #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo, unveiled the new data on the Nigerian creator economy.

Jideonwo, who spoke at the inaugural Digital Creator Africa Summit, described the Nigerian creator economy as one of the most commercially powerful industries on the continent.

Highlighting explosive growth and overlooked business models, Jideonwo revealed that Ednut, the former musician turned Instagram media mogul, is estimated to earn over $5,000 a day through his platform with a business model based on affiliate promotion, Instagram advertising, and music amplification.

He said the hit podcast: “I Said What I Said (ISWIS),” reportedly made approximately $200,000 in gross revenue from live events alone in a single month, drawing thousands of fans across The United States of America, United Kingdom, and Canada.

“What these numbers show,” Jideonwo said, “is that creators are no longer just influencers — they are media companies, and, increasingly, nation-builders.”

The summit, held in Lagos and attended by creators, investors, and media leaders, was designed to shift the conversation from virality to value — reframing content creation as infrastructure, not just entertainment.

As part of his address, Jideonwo announced his $500,000 personal commitment to the FourthMainland Creator Fund — a catalytic investment vehicle to back high-potential African creators with funding, IP support, and platform distribution.

“We’re building the Mavin Records of storytelling,” he said, adding: “Not just with fame, but with financial tools, ownership, and a full studio system that lets creators scale across the continent and diaspora.”

The Creator Fund is part of the broader FourthMainland ecosystem, a creator commerce platform set to launch in 2026.

The platform will offer monetisation tools, subscription infrastructure, and joint-IP models built around African content — positioning it as the first at-scale infrastructure for the continent’s growing $100 billion creator economy.

Jideonwo, whose ventures include Joy, Inc., #WithChude, and YNaija, closed with a call to funders and policymakers: “If music had Mavin Records and tech had CcHub, then creators now have their studio systems — their Mavins — and they’re building billion-dollar value chains without waiting for permission.”

The keynote, titled: “Overtaking is Allowed,” argued that Africa’s most important civic and cultural shifts today are being led by independent creators, and that media-tech infrastructure for creators is now one of the biggest opportunities for economic growth across the continent.

