Tuface speaks on wife’s threat to “scatter everything”; tells fans: respect our privacy

Popular singer, Tuface Idibia, has reacted to the audio recording of his wife, Annie, threatening to scatter everything because the singer sneaked to see his baby mama, Pero.

The Eagle Online earlier reported that the actress was heard in an audiotape, accusing the singer of lying to her and reiterated that his family doesn’t like her hence they have made her life hellish for years.

She had said: “I am going to scatter everything. Nobody knows the wrath of an angry woman.

“I ruin everything. Hello, Idibia family, this is Annie.

“Today, everything was peaceful, nothing happened.

“My husband told me he had a shoot today only for him to pack his things and his stupid cousin, Franky helped him plan it.

“His family doesn’t love me, they hate me.

“They have been giving me a headache for the last 10 years.

“Today, my husband lied to me; he packed his things that he was going for a shoot but he is on his way to America.

“This was planned by himself and Franky all behind my back.

“I don’t deserve this, I don’t.

“I know this is not your business but I can’t call any member of his family.

“I can’t even call his manager; he would not pick my call because he thinks I am standing in his way.

“My husband is on his way to America without telling me…I’m done.”

Reacting, Tuface stated that though bringing their personal issues to social media was not cool, he would, however, not sit back and watch everybody have a free for all in the name of love or solidarity.

He urged everyone, including their families and supporters, to respect their privacy and their kids as they deal with the issue internally.

The singer also turned off the comment section of the Instagram post.

He wrote: “I admit that bringing our personal issues on social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everyone have a free for all battle here in the name of love or solidarity.

“None of us is perfect.

“I will urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and our kids. Let us deal with our issues internally.

“I take God beg una.”