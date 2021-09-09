Tuface lied to me, sneaked to see baby mama in US — Annie

It looks like dispute between actress Annie Idibia and her husband Tuface is far from over.

In an audiotape obtained by The Eagle Online, the actress alleged that her husband’s Manager and cousin helped him flee to the United States of America.

However, efforts to reach Annie to confirm the audiotape were unsuccessful.

Annie, while weeping in the leaked audiotape, said Tuface lied to her about going for a shoot.

She stated that the African Queen singer planned with his cousin, Frank, and his Manager, Efe Omorogbe, to travel to the United States of America.

The mother of two noted that her husband’s family has frustrated their marriage in the last 10 years.

She concluded that her husband was travelling to the United States of America to visit one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi.

She added that she will go live on Instagram to scatter everything, while noting that her husband feels that she is on his way.

Annie said: “I’m going to scatter everything.

“I’ll ruin everything.

“Nobody knows the wrath of an angry woman.

“My husband told me he had a shoot today and packed his things and his cousin helped him plan it.

“His family does not love me, they hate me.

“They’ve been giving me hell for the past years.

“My husband is on his way to America.

“He planned with Frankie and Efe Omoregbe.

“I don’t deserve this.

“He thinks I’m in his way.

“He’s on his way to America without telling me.

“He’s going to see Pero.”