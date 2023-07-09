Tuface expresses love for Annie, slams critics

828 828

Legendary Nigerian singer, Tubaba has reassured his wife, Annie, of the love he has for her in a loving message to the ace Nigerian actress. The singer in his message to his wife, a reality TV star, slammed critics stating that they are not perfect.

The African Queen singer further dared critics of his marriage that they should ‘feel free to cancel them as couples goal’. Taking to his verified Instagram account, the singer wrote, “And STILLLLLLL!! LYTID

#ONELOVERELIGION #WARRIORS. F*ck what u heard.

“Abeg as una too perfect make una feel free to cancel us as couple goals. Make una enjoy una perfect lives. We no fit vex for una. May Allah guide and protect all of us. I dey #CHECKPOINT”. (sic)

Tuface married Nigerian award-winning actress, movie producer, model and serial entrepreneur Annie Idibia (née Macauley). On 2 May 2012, the lovebirds married in Lagos, Nigeria in a private ceremony. Later, a civil ceremony was also held in Dubai, UAE on 23 March 2013 and had a high attendance of celebrities. The celebrity couple are parents to two girls: Olivia Idibia and Isabel Idibia.