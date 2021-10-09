Tuface drags Brymo to court over allegations

Singer Tuface’s management, Now Muzik, has released a statement following singer Brymo’s reaction to being served court papers over the allegation he levelled against the African Queen singer.

Recall that Tuface had threatened to file a N1 billion defamation lawsuit against his colleague, Brymo, if he fails to apologise over claims of Tuface accusing him of sleeping with his wife and arranging for him to be assaulted.

Brymo, who was given 48 hours to apologise over the allegation, had asked his colleague to go to court as he will be standing by his claims.

He also told Tuface to stay at home because his reign is over.

Reacting to this, Tuface’s management stated that it is up to fans to decide if the veteran singer’s reign is over or if it is Brymo’s turn to ascend to the throne.

They stressed that Brymo will have an opportunity substantiate his claims with proof in court as Tuface won’t be dissipating any energy engaging him in media exchanges.

Now Muzik, which reiterated that only a court of competent jurisdiction can serve justice to the innocent and enforce punitive actions against the guilty, added that anything aside that is a circus and they are no clowns.