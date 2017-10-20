Tuface, Di’ja, Timaya, others to entertain at Ikorodu Glo Mega Music Tour this weekend

Show-rousing artistes, including African Queen exponent, Tuface Idibia; Nabania crooner, Flavour; Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya; Marvin Records queen, Di’ja; iconic vocalist, Kiss Daniel; and latest hip-hop sensation, Axterix, are billed to perform this Saturday at the 27th edition of Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour scheduled to hold at the Ikorodu Musical Village, Lagos.

According to Globacom, the show, which is scheduled to begin at 4pm, will be anchored by Nollywood jewels, Juliet Ibrahim and Uche Jombo, while Nollywood legends, Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK) and Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) would be making guest celebrity appearances.

The company said the show is holding for the fifth time in Lagos, adding: “This goes to show the prime place Lagos State occupies in our minds in the scheme of things. As a company, we believe that nothing is too big for us to celebrate and reward our teeming subscribers for their loyalty and faith in the Glo Brand.”

Just last Sunday, residents of Ajah and its environs were treated to a lavish dose of laughter and joy when the sister show, the Glo Laffta Fest, was held in the locality.

The Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour, which kicked off in Awka, Anambra State on April 15, 2017, has been organised in 26 different cities and locations such as Aba, Calabar, Asaba, Benin, Victoria Island, Ajah, Ikeja, Benin, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Ekpoma, Enugu, Kubwa, Abuja, Suleja, Makurdi, Lokoja, Ayingba, twice in Port Harcourt and Ibadan, Akure, Abeokuta and Ijebu Ode.

Globacom announced that attendance of the show is free-of-charge and urged subscribers willing to attend the show to recharge their Glo SIM cards with a minimum of N2,000 within a month for either voice or data usage and send a text message: “MUSIC IKORODU,” to a short code 207 to get an invitation for the show.