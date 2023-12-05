Tudun Biri Massacre: COAS should resign, by Auwal Ahmed Ibrahim

In the war of terrorism in Nigeria, there is a total of 10th deadly mistakes committed on the lives of innocent people in two years,but the worst among them and the most dangerous of all was the Tudun Biri community of Kaduna state.

The Nigerian army cannot provide a sufficient answer to why the killing of people dwelled in the prayers of God, invoking for peace, unity and the progress of Nigeria were suddenly attacked with their children, husbands and wives.

For many years, more than a decade, the people have been practising the same rite and attacking such a community which upholds the values of ‘maulud’ attached with brotherhood and peaceful coexistence calls for thorough investigation.

Who are the intelligent officers of the Nigerian army in that community that are not aware of such event, such public gathering that is not practised in the forest?

Is not disheartening for people who are employed purposely to protect lives and the goods of the people to continue to waste precious lives in the name of mistake for the 10th times?

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja can show humility and concern over the wanton killing in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government, Kaduna State by humbly resign his position for someone that is capable to do the work well.

Also Read:

Resignation of Military officers in Nigeria is not a new thing. The Nigerian Military itself has been sacking staff for their mistakes in their work and it will only fetch respect for the Chief of Staff if resigned.Ibrahim is a human rights activist and writes from Kaduna; He can be reached at: auwalgoronyo@gmail.com