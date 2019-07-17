Hafsatu Shuaibu, the Chairperson, Trade Union Congress, Women Commission, on Wednesday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to give more opportunities to women for appointive positions.

Shuaibu in a statement in Abuja said the appeal followed low number of women in elective and appointive positions in all tiers of government.

According to her, in Nigeria women are underrepresented in politics and in decision making at different levels.

She recalled that Nigeria as a member of the UN, she had ratified the relevant international instruments, treaties and conventions to eliminate gender discrimination and allow equal representation in development processes.

She said: “These instruments have always emphasised that member Nations put in place all the necessary structures needed to eliminate gender discriminations, ensure equality and human dignity to all Men and Women.

“I want to appeal to (the President) to be considerate in your appointment of Ministers, Chief Executive Officers of MDAs, and other Principal Officers in the formation of your cabinet which is currently on going.”

She encouraged state governors to extend the same gesture to the women and youths at the states and local Government levels in the appointment of Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries and other principal officers.

Shuaibu said that out of the 109 senators, only seven are women and only 11 women are members out of the 360 House of Representatives in the ninth Assembly.

This, she said, was a decrease in comparison to the seventh and eight assemblies, calling for increased representation to enhance improved and inclusive decision making process.

She said: “The picture clearly depicts a lopsided membership of the National Assembly in favour of the men, with women still underrepresented and marginalised within the arms of Government.

“This trend is noticeable from the National level, to states, down to local government levels, where few women take the lead as Local Government chairmen and or Councillors.”

According to her, it is globally recognised and accepted that the inclusion of women in political participation and decision making is a fundamental aspect of modern democracy.