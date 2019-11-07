Kaduna State Government has called for more cordial relationship with the Trade Union Congress to have a world class civil service that will move the state to greatness.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, made the call when she received the union members, led by the state TUC Chairman, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, who were on a courtesy visit on Thursday in Kaduna.

Dr Balarabe while thanking the union for the visit also urged them for continues support by keeping the relationship cordial.

The deputy governor noted that the government was transforming the civil service to eliminate undue bureaucracy and fast track service delivery.

Earlier, the state TUC chairman said the visit was to thank Governor Nasir El-Rufai for implement the national minimum wage for Kaduna state workers ahead of the Federal Government and other states in the country.

Mohammed assured that the union would reciprocate the gesture by ensuring the implementation of government policies and programmes.

“That is the only way we can help in commensurating government for improving the welfare of civil servants,” he said.

